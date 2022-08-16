Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.89 and last traded at $53.85. Approximately 29,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 423,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,141,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 135,093 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

