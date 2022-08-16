SORA Validator Token (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,118.86

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $51,118.86 and $48,970.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,874.36 or 0.99954065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00047773 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00024892 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001448 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

