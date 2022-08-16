SORA Validator Token (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,118.86

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $51,118.86 and $48,970.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,874.36 or 0.99954065 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00047773 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001255 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00024892 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001448 BTC.
SORA Validator Token Coin Profile
VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org.
