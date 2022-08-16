SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

