SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $249,134.83 and $993.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

