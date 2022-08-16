Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $785,540.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CXM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,534. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

