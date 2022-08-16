SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
STEW opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.