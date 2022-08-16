Stake DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $445,142.05 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Stake DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a market capitalization of $445,142.05 and $178,960.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stake DAO Coin Profile
Stake DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
