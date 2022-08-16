Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

