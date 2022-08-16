StarterCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $10,925.57 and $32.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068345 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter.

StarterCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

