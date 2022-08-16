Steem Dollars (SBD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.48 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00013786 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $38.01 million and $2.48 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00570647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00255099 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00047842 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,544,067 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

