Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Anil Tammineedi Sells 50,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,849 shares in the company, valued at $72,082,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $818,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 3,931,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,641. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.77. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Stem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 11.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.