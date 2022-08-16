Stephen Williamson Sells 15,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.11. The stock had a trading volume of 796,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $552.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

