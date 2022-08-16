Stephens Raises Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $19.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 148.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 76.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 226.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,868,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 80.5% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 78.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 111,362 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

