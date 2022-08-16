Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,329. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

