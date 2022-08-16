Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned 34.59% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after purchasing an additional 374,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,430,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

QQQM traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.80. 2,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,714. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $167.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.05.

