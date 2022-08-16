Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,357 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 89,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,342. The company has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

