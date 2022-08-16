Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 127 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.47. 5,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,202. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

