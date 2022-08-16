Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $18.10

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at €18.10 ($18.47), but opened at €17.56 ($17.92). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €17.73 ($18.09), with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.08 ($26.62).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,192,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 603,796 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.