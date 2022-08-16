StockNews.com Downgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.