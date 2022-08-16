StockNews.com Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

