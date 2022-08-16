StockNews.com Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Dine Brands Global stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
