StockNews.com Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 2,516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,566 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,132 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,094,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

