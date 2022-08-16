StockNews.com Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.28 on Friday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,493. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

