Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

