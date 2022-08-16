Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $105.65 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003135 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $105.65 million and $7.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001355 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014794 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00012782 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,022,711 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.