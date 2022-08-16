Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security Trading Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.37. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 573.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,035 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security

(Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.