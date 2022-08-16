Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €74.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR:SAX opened at €45.20 ($46.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.81. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a twelve month high of €76.05 ($77.60). The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

