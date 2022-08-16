Suku (SUKU) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Suku coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $17.97 million and $5.67 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,885.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Suku Coin Profile

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,386,797 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

