Swarm (SWM) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Swarm (SWM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $665,982.41 and approximately $19.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

