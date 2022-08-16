Swop 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,038.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004726 BTC on exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $27,038.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00036938 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,527,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,480 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

