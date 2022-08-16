Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) PT Raised to $55.00

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Sylvamo Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SLVM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. Sylvamo has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.00.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Sylvamo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $69,597,000. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $49,515,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $22,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $12,732,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $11,204,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

