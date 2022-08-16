Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 4.4 %

TTWO traded up $5.60 on Tuesday, hitting $132.99. The company had a trading volume of 102,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

