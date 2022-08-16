Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,583,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $165.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

