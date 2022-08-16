Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSHA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $4.34 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,954.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 581,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,619.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,152 shares of company stock worth $145,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

