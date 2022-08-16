Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 5,701 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

