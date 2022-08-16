Tcwp LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,450,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

