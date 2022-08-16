Tcwp LLC Takes $489,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average is $235.68. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

