TD Securities Cuts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$44.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

DRM stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.54. 27,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,251. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$25.73 and a 52-week high of C$50.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.30.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

