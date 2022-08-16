TD Securities Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$15.50

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.11.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Price Performance

TSE CIX opened at C$16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.98 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.37.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.