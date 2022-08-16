TD Securities Raises Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

SAND stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,334. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

