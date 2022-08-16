TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 20,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.91. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.