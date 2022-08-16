Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Tether has a market cap of $67.57 billion and approximately $46.97 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037382 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00013600 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,158,976,374 coins and its circulating supply is 67,565,962,655 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.