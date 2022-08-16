Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify Company Profile

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. 815,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,021,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

