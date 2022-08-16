Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 498 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 108,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

