TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.77. 52,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,990,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.28.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
