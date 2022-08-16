TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.77. 52,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,990,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4,871.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Stories

