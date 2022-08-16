The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Get AZEK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Down 0.6 %

AZEK stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.