The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 122,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,544. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $280.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

