The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSGX. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Shares of DSGX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. 818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

