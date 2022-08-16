The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 28,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GAP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,214,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,667. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.