The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 320,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
Gorman-Rupp Price Performance
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Featured Articles
