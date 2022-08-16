The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Announces $0.13 Interim Dividend

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

The GPT Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.08.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert (Bob) Johnston 413,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th.

About The GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.